The ultimate guides to using popular platforms like Amazon, Depop, and eBay to start your own online business, sell to a massive audience, and make big money

Whether it’s a side hustle or a full-time gig, a successful online business requires a carefully crafted strategy, strong relationships, and time, among other things.

These guides show you exactly what it takes to launch a profitable business on some of the top online platforms, including Amazon, Etsy, Depop, Poshmark, and eBay.

Top sellers, entrepreneurs, and other experts regularly chat with Business Insider to provide insights and advice from their own experiences selling on these apps. You can read them all by subscribing to Business Insider.

Check out the guides below if you’re thinking about launching your business on an online platform like, say, Amazon, where more than 15,000 American businesses surpassed $US1 million in sales in 2019, according to Keri Cusick, head of small business empowerment.

Amazon

Get your shop set up: The 6 key steps to launching a successful Amazon store, from people who did it from the comfort of their own homes

Approach selling with a careful strategy:

The entrepreneur’s ultimate guide to partnering with Amazon so you can make a boatload of money with fewer risks

Depop

Get your shop set up:

How to build a lucrative business on the popular clothing resale app Depop, according to young sellers making thousands a month

Create compelling content:

A 21-year-old made more than $US50,000 in less than 2 years using basic photos and provocative captions to sell clothes on the popular resale app Depop

Build up a following:

Teens are getting rich by selling their secondhand clothing on Depop. Here’s how 2 Gen Z sellers built up over 130,000 followers a piece and turned their side hustles into full-time jobs.

Poshmark

Get your shop set up:

The ultimate guide to starting a side hustle on hot resale app Poshmark that can net you $US100,000 in extra income

Scale up:

How entrepreneurs use apps like Poshmark to turn side hustles selling clothes into full-time gigs earning 6 figures or more

Etsy

Get your shop set up:

How to set up an Etsy store that instantly draws in customers and makes you big money, from people who did it

Prepare for the holiday season:

Top sellers on Etsy reveal their best secrets on hiring, marketing, and turning a profit for the holiday season

eBay

Get your shop set up:

A step-by-step guide to selling on eBay, including how to create the perfect listing and authenticate luxury items

