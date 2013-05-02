SMART INVESTOR: 3 Simple Ways To Work Foreign Investments Into Your Portfolio

There’s no word more common in the investment game than this:



Diversify.

But diversity goes beyond just a mish-mash of different of asset classes.

Geography is another way to cover all your bases –– and it’s a lot easier than you might think.

U.S. News & World Report’s Miranda Marquit outlines three simple ways to get into the foreign investing game:

1. Try seeking out foreign companies listed on U.S. exchanges.

Why: It’s easier to go through U.S. channels if you’ve got your eye on a hot foreign company.

2. Take advantage of low-cost index funds.

Why: They’re cheaper, for starters, and index funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) give you access to a host of asset classes you might not otherwise be exposed to. Just pay close attention to your risk tolerance –– not all funds are created equally.

3. Consider REITs.

Why: If you’re too squeamish to commit to plucking up property in foreign real estate markets, REITs might be the answer. They are real estate investment trusts that focus on foreign properties.

