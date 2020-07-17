How to create an Airbnb listing and list your home or apartment on the platform

Casimiro PT/Shutterstock Listing a property on Airbnb is a rather extensive process.

To start an Airbnb listing, navigate to the listing creation page on Airbnb’s website.

Make sure to set aside a good chunk of time to create your Airbnb listing, since it can be a lengthy process.

Creating an Airbnb listing can take a while to accomplish since you need to provide a lot of information.

However, in general the process can be broken down into three main steps: provide your basic listing information, add photos and any other additional information about your listing, and establish your rates and rules.

Here’s an in-depth overview of how to set up an Airbnb listing.

How to start an Airbnb by listing your residence

1. Go to the Airbnb listing creation page on your Mac or PC.

2. Fill out your basic listing information, like what kind of listing you want to create (house or apartment, for example), whether the guests would have the place to themselves or if they’d be sharing the space with you, and if the property is primarily for guests or if you keep your stuff there. Click “Next” when done.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Fill out your listing’s basic information.

3. Fill out your guest accommodations, like how many people can stay and the number of beds and bedrooms available. Add the number of bathrooms your space has available for guest use.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Fill out your listing’s accommodations.

4. Fill out the address for your listing. Drag the pin on the map to the correct location, if needed, then click “Yes, that’s right” to continue.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Confirm your listing’s location.

5. Add the amenities you will offer guests by ticking the corresponding boxes.

6. Decide which spaces in particular will be available for guest use and then click “Finish” when ready.

7. Click “Continue.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Continue’ to move on to the next set of steps.

8. Upload your photos, or select “Skip for now.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Upload photos or choose to do it later.

9. Add your listing description, as well as any other information you want to include, like information about your availability or the neighbourhood.

10. Add your listing’s title.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Choose a name for your listing.

11. Click “Continue” under “Get Ready for Guests.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Continue’ to move on.

12. Review Airbnb’s guest requirements, and add any of your own, if desired.

13. Create your house rules.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Create rules for your listing.

14. Review your house rules and guest requirements, and click “Edit” or “Review” if you’re unsure, otherwise click “Next.”

15. Review how guests will book your place. You can click “I want to review every request,” if desired.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Next.’

16. Tick the box next to, “Got it! I’ll keep my calendar up to date.”

17. Say whether you’ve rented your place out before, and how often you want to have guests.

18. Decide how much notice you want for bookings as well as check-in information.

19. Add how far in advance guests can book your place.

20. Create your minimum and maximum nights’ booking requirements.

21. Add your availability to your calendar.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Fill out your calendar settings.

22. Decide your various pricing information.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Decide your pricing.

23. Decide if you want to offer a deal to first-time guests.

24. Add desired discount information for longer stays. Click “Next.”

25. Review your local laws and tax information, then click “Finish.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Finish’ to finish setting up your listing.

Keep in mind that you may also be required to register your listing with your city before it can be published.

