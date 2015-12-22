The most important thing men should know before starting a skincare routine

So you’ve finally decided to take care of your skin — good for you! You’re finally convinced that it’s an investment in the future of your skin, which is great. But you’re probably wondering — what do you do now? How on Earth do you start a skincare routine?

The first step is finding products that you like and that work for you. But before you buy anything, the real first step is knowing your skin.

According to Chris Salgardo, president of skincare brand Kiehl’s and author of Manmade: The Essential Skincare & Grooming Reference For Every Man, it’s really not that hard to figure out your skin type. Most men have either dry, normal, or oily skin. It turns out, there’s an easy way to tell.

At the end of the day:

Does your skin still feel tight? You likely have dry and dehydrated skin.

Is it shiny and oily? You probably have oilier ski n than most .

. Does it look fine, with a matte appearance? Then you likely have normal skin.

But hold on — let’s complicate that a little bit.

Some guys have combination skin, where the skin in their T-zone — the T-shaped area around the forehead, nose, lips, and upper chin, where there’s a larger concentration of oil glands — is oilier than the rest of their face.

Once you know what kind of skin you have, you can buy the appropriate moisturizer and sunscreen for your skin type. If you have normal or dry skin, your options are pretty much everything under the sun, as many products say they are for “normal to dry skin.”

But if your skin is oilier than most, you’re better off getting a moisturizer formulated specially for oily skin. Clinique’s oil control, Kiehl’s oil eliminator, and Kyoku’s oil control are all great options.

For combination skin, you’re going to have to get multiple products to treat the different areas. For example: if your T-zone is oily but your cheeks are dry, you’re going to need to use an oil-control moisturizer for the T and a regular moisturizer for the rest of your face, so you don’t dry out your skin too much.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.