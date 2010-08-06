How To Start A Media Company With No Job Experience Or Seed Capital

Stephanie Kaplan, Windsor Hanger and Annie Wang

Last week, we had coffee talk with Her Campus co-founder and Editor-in-Chief, Stephanie Kaplan, about plans to grow their site into a full-fledged media company. Her Campus, which recently garnered founders Stephanie Kaplan, Windsor Hanger, and Annie Wang a shout as one of Inc’s 30 Entrepreneurs Under 30, is a women’s media outlet that covers Lifestyle with a particularly college-y tang. Along with beauty, health and love columns, Her Campus contains sections about dorm life and career advice to rival some college career counselors’ in hipness to the concerns, internship- or internet branding-related, of college-age, aspiring career women.



Most refreshingly for the slew of female-targeted media in America, it contains intelligent information — even if it is presented on a similarly saccharine interface.

Since its launch in September 2009, Her Campus has gone from the side project of three overscheduled Harvard students to a substantive marketing resource for information about American college women. With over 400 contributors and 45 My Campus branches, the number is only set to grow.

Find your team and network Co-founders Stephanie Kaplan, Windsor Hanger and Annie Wang met while working at FreezeCollegeMag, Harvard's lifestyle magazine. Recent graduates Stephanie and Windsor worked as Editor-and-Chief and Executive Editor. Annie, class of 2011, was Webmaster and Creative Director. When they started Her Campus, they took related positions because they knew they worked well together that way. Pay attention to opportunities for expansion Seeing an immediate need for Harvard's lifestyle and fashion magazine to go digital, the trio launched FreezeCollegeMag.com in the fall of 2007. No tech recruiting necessary -- Annie Wang, a Visual and Environmental Studies concentration, already had graphic design skills. While they knew going online was a good way to expand readership, they noticed a few months after its launch that it was getting hits not just from Harvard students. In fact, people from other colleges were checking Freeze out. In a year, unique visitors had grown to 18 times what they were at the launch, with the number of people on the site dwarfing Harvard's undergraduate population at 36,000. CollegeCandy aside, there were no other comparable, national publications covering lifestyle for college women. When they noticed that their formula seemed to be successfully filling that niche, they thought, why not make this a business? Define your brand and write a business plan After determining that Her Campus's brand and strike plan --it would be an online women's magazine with content on Style, Health, Love, Dorm Life and Career Advice individualized by college and fuelled by advertising partnerships -- they wrote up a business plan. Then they entered it in Harvard College's March 2009 business plan competition, the i3 Innovation Challenge. 'It really forced us to go through the steps,' said Stephanie. Good thing, too -- they ended up being one of the winners, receiving free office space and supplies for a year. They turned down the investment options that came as part of the package, citing terms they did not want to conform to as a reason. Of course, they had to postpone enjoyment of their spoils while they left Boston for summer media internships in New York. And your mission statement To hear their mission statement from the founders, watch this video. You don't have to be more adorable than Elle Woods, but it's a plus. Source: Inc.com Be unreasonably energetic The summer they launched Her Campus, the founders -- then rising junior and seniors -- were employed full-time. Windsor was a marketing intern at Ok! magazine, Stephanie was an editorial intern at SELF through the ASME Program, and Annie was working at a design firm. By the glow of Christmas lights -- the only lighting in the apartment they were renting from Julliard students -- they toiled to get the site up. 'There were a lot of sleepless nights.' They were used to working double-time, though -- Stephanie Kaplan cited their biggest challenge as being full-time students. Use your contacts After they won the business plan competition, WIndsor cold-called Juicy Couture. recognising the unique access Her Campus would have to the female college demographic, Juicy accepted as Her Campus' inaugural advertiser. They did not even need seed capital to do it because Windsor was able to use her past contacts. 'To file as an LLC, we just each put in a few hundred dollars and it paid off pretty quickly after that,' said Stephanie Kaplan. Expand your staff While Windsor was reaching out to advertisers, they were looking for people to staff the site. 'Mostly we looked for people we had worked with at the paper at Harvard, people we knew from past internships, and we posted on Ed2010.' They never had to find a CTO to design the website -- founder, Annie Wang, kept it in-house. Only recently have they begun to look for a web development firm. Promote the site...to yourself Nothing like preaching to the choir, is there? Initially, knowledge of the site grew by word-of-mouth. Already entrenched in Harvard's newspaper scene, they used their contacts from that spread the word. 'Because we were marketing a publication about college students to college students,' it sold itself, almost. 'We expanded Her Campus local branches to the colleges where we had contacts then,' and the rest happened via social media. 'Facebook is our third-largest traffic source.' Eventually, they received enough attention that ABC News Now! asked them to come interview. Figure out your future plans Since Windsor and Stephanie both graduated, they are working full-time on the site in the free office space in Cambridge they won from the business competition. While Stephanie admits that initially they had been 'more reactive than proactive' about creating campus branches, they plan to turn it into a media company -- Her Campus Media -- with the site as its flagship, devoting themselves to bringing in as many new local Her Campus branches as they can, along with strategic partnerships with companies targeting the college market. With increasingly personalised content -- as helpful to advertisers as it is to site users -- they plan to become the expert on college women. 'We're thinking focus groups, product sampling, marketing to women.' Click here to see How To Quit Your Job At 26 And Start A Web Company With No Money And No Tech Experience

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.