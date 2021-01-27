How to host a Disney Plus GroupWatch and invite your friends and family to a virtual watch party

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Disney Plus GroupWatch lets you host a virtual watch party from wherever you are.

You can use the Disney Plus GroupWatch feature to watch movies and TV shows with friends and family when you aren’t together.

Disney Plus GroupWatch plays the same show or movie on multiple screens, and makes sure that everyone’s stream is synced.

To start a GroupWatch, click the GroupWatch icon on a movie or show’s Details page, and then share the invite link.

Launched in 2020, GroupWatch is a feature on Disney Plus that allows you to watch any movie, short, or TV show title on the streaming platform with friends and family.

GroupWatch syncs streams so that you can all have the same viewing experience, even if you’re unable to watch together in person. Just note that anyone you invite will need to have a Disney Plus account to join, although up to four different profiles on the same account can stream together.

You can launch and join a GroupWatch using the Disney Plus website or mobile app. And while you’re watching, you can offer real-time reactions by clicking or tapping the smiley face icon.

The virtual watching tool is offered online through your browser and on the Disney Plus app, currently available for mobile devices and tablets.

Here’s how to host your own Disney Plus GroupWatch.

How to launch a Disney Plus GroupWatch from a browser or mobile app

1. Log into your Disney+ account on a computer or open the Disney+ app.

2. Select the movie or TV show that you want to watch. GroupWatch should be available for every title on the service.

3. Click or tap the GroupWatch icon. It looks like three people in a circle.

Abbey White/Business Insider You can find this option to the right of the ‘Play’ and ‘Trailer’ buttons.

4. Choose the “Start Stream” option.

Abbey White/Business Insider The host can change the episode selection before streaming starts or during the stream.

5. When you’re ready to pick a new episode or add more people, exit out of the GroupWatch by clicking the back arrow.

Abbey White/Business Insider Run your cursor over the streaming window or pause the stream to see the back arrow.

6. Select “Leave GroupWatch” to exit out of the group altogether. The stream will keep going until everyone clicks this button.

Tip: If you’re on the mobile app, swipe up on your screen. A pop-up window will appear with a link to leave the GroupWatch.

Abbey White/Business Insider This will exit you out of the stream across devices.

How to invite people to a Disney Plus GroupWatch

1. If you’ve already launched a GroupWatch, click or tap the back arrow in the top-left to be taken back to the stream landing page.

2. Select the “+” button.

Abbey White/Business Insider On the mobile app, the symbol will accompany the word ‘Invite.’

3. A window will appear prompting you to cancel or invite friends. Choose “Invite.”

Abbey White/Business Insider Cancel to change episodes or switch the device you’re controlling the GroupWatch from.

4. A new window will appear with a link to the GroupWatch stream. Copy it then send it to your friends and family.

Tip: The browser will only offer a link for you to copy, but if you invite people using the mobile app, you’ll be offered a menu of shortcuts for sharing the link via other apps like Gmail or Facebook Messenger.

Why you might not be able to join a GroupWatch

Some users have reported issues with connecting to GroupWatch, but these issues are easy to fix.

Firstly, only seven people can be in a GroupWatch stream at once. If there are already seven people logged in, you won’t be able to join.

You also won’t be able to join a GroupWatch that’s already ended. A GroupWatch will end once every participant selects “Leave GroupWatch.”

Up to four different profiles can stream from the same Disney Plus account. If you’ve hit your cap, you won’t be able to join the GroupWatch.

There are also some content restrictions. Although all titles are available to GroupWatch, remember that not all Disney Plus titles are available in every country. You can’t stream a title that’s not available in your country.

Additonally, some titles are considered “Premier Access” â€” this means that they’re new movies that you have to pay to stream on the app. Anyone who’s paid for the movie will be able to join a Premier Access stream, but those who haven’t paid will be blocked.

