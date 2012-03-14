How To Start A Business During Your Commute

With National Telecommute Week come and gone, people are back to their lengthy commutes. In fact, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, more than 3.2 million workers in the U.S., or about 2.4 per cent of the nation’s workforce, travel more than 90 minutes to work each way. My husband is one of them, with a three-hour commute each day.



But, what if you could use your commute to build your side-hustle…or even a business that replaces your job with the long commute? Alex Bravy of Web2Carz.com recommends these tips for people interested in starting their own business during their commute to and from work:

Use technology to your advantage: With laptops, smartphones, tablets, and wifi connections, a lot of productivity can be had on the commute.

Make good use of your day: You have to become a time management guru and accomplish what might take a full work day in just few hours of your commute. Remember that your business work day should start the moment you are awake.

Plan your day in advance: Plan what you will do on your commute to work, make a list of calls you need to make, emails you need to send, or topics you need to work on or research. We found that the morning commute is the best time to make outgoing calls and send emails. Your lunch hour is perfect for working on your tasks as well as catching up on business emails and scheduling calls for the evening commute.

Make good use of your time: During your commute is a great time to put together presentations, reports or prototypes, writing computer code, doing research and analysis, and making introductory business phone calls and emails.

Be a businessman or businesswoman on your time off: Keep in mind that your cell phone is now your business phone, so change your voicemail greeting accordingly. Consider Google Voice or other phone services with similar features. Google Voice offers a dedicated phone number with a voicemail box and you can have all your calls forwarded to your cell or home number as necessary.

Always separate your current job & your new business: Make sure to end your business hours the moment you walk into your place of work. Your current employer will not appreciate you building your business on their time.

Have you tried this? What other tips would you add?

