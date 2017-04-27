7 ways to ensure people don't walk all over you at work

Photo: YouTube / Warner Bros Pictures

Standing up for yourself is an art form. If you are too forward you may come off aggressive. But then if you’re too timid, it’s less likely you’ll be taken seriously.

Psychologist Adam Galinsky says in a blog post on TED that how we act depends on our personal range of acceptable behaviour.

When we step outside this range, we associate it with punishment. For example, being dismissed, or shut out by whoever you’re talking to, or even losing the raise you were working towards at work.

Being assertive is a key part of being successful. Nobody gets to where they want to be by letting people walk all over them. However, there are right ways and wrong ways of going about it.

We’ve come up with a list of seven tips from Galinsky, and other sources, to help you be confident and assertive at work. It might just help you out if you’re trying to negotiate a tough situation or you feel someone might be trying to take advantage of you.

