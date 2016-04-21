15 things every 20-something should do to stand out at their first job

Landing your first “real,” post-college job as a 20-something can be exciting — and scary.

You finally get the chance to prove yourself, but there’s more room than ever to mess up.

Lauren Berger, founder and CEO of InternQueen.com, knows this well. Despite feeling prepared with 15 internships under her belt, Berger says she struggled through her first job, getting behind on email and forgetting important tasks.

But she learned from her mistakes and went on to start her own company.

In her second book, “Welcome To The Real World,” Berger chronicles this experience along with everything she learned about making the most of a job and turning what you love into a career.

Here are 15 ways she writes that 20-somethings can distinguish themselves in their first jobs:

