How to use Spotlight search on your Mac computer to find apps, documents, and more

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider You can use the Spotlight Search feature on your Mac to search for keywords on your computer or on the web.

You can use Spotlight search on your Mac by clicking on the magnifying glass in the upper-right corner of your screen or using a keyboard command.

Once Spotlight search is open, enter a word or phrase into the search bar and search results will automatically populate.

In addition to searching your computer for documents, Spotlight search will also search the internet to find news, weather, and content relevant to your search.

Apple’sSpotlight search feature allows you to easily search for just about anything on your Mac.

Spotlight search differs from simply searching in your Finder because instead of just scanning your computer for saved files and downloads, Spotlight also searches the internet for news, weather, and content relevant to your search.

You can also easily use the feature on other Apple devices, such as your iPad or on your iPhone.

Here’s how to use it.

How to use Spotlight search on your



Mac





1. Click on the magnifying glass icon in the upper-right corner of your top menu bar.

You can also press “command” + the space bar on your keyboard to launch the shortcut.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Click the magnifying glass icon.

2. Type your word or phrase into the search bar.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Results broken down by category.

In addition to showing relevant documents, downloads, emails, and messages on your computer, Spotlight will also use the internet to reveal the dictionary definition and relevant websites for your search terms, if possible.

If applicable, Spotlight will also show other information – such as weather and entertainment options.

3. Click on any search result to view more or open the file or website.

