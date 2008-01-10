How To Spot A rumour Without Legs (NWS, MNST)

Seeking Alpha is “hearing” that News Corp.’s Rupert Murdoch has offered $4.8 billion for Monster — about $1 billion more than its current $3.7 billion market cap. Unlike the great “News Corp.-buying LinkedIn” story of November 07, though, this one is a little easier to vet. MNST is up about 7% over the course of the week – roughly the same time the story has been making the rounds – but if anyone thought Rupe was willing to pay $37 a share, you’d see a much bigger run-up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.