15 Tried And True Ways To Catch A Liar

Judith Aquino
pinocchio

Photo: lightdrawerviaFlickr

People lie all the time. According to one study, men lie at least six times every day!Despite how frequently fibs are told, spotting a liar is not always easy.

Many experts agree that a combination of body language and other cues can provide hints on whether someone is telling a truth or a lie.

Comparing these behaviours to a person’s normal behaviour can reveal some interesting discoveries.

1. Liars typically make too much or too little eye contact. If someone is unable to look you in the eyes or is staring you down, that person may be trying to cover his or her tracks.

Source: Dr. Phil.com

Source: Blifaloo.com

3. Someone who is being dishonest will often show signs of discomfort by turning away from you.

Source: Bifaloo.com

4. Other body language to look out for includes: rapid blinking, dilated pupils, pitch changes, less smiling, shrugging shoulders, fidgeting, and crossed arms.

Source: Dr. Phil.com and AskMen.com

5. Unless they're professional actors, liars tend to stutter and hesitate when they are speaking.

Source: Dr. Phil.com and AskMen.com

6. Liars often provide additional information without being asked.

Source: Dr. Phil.com and AskMen.com

7. A liar will use your words to answer a question.

Source: Blifaloo.com

8. A guilty person will get defensive, whereas an innocent person will often go on the offensive.

Source: Blifaloo.com

9. A liar might unconsciously place objects (book, coffee cup, etc.) between themselves and you.

Source: Blifaloo.com

10. A liar's timing tends to be off between gestures/expressions and words.

Source: Blifaloo.com

11. Oftentimes liars give inconsistent explanations.

Source: AskMen.com

12. They also over-emphasise details. When people are trying to avoid telling the truth, they often focus on an obscure point instead of the key issue.

Source: Dr. Phil.com

13. Watch out for frequent touching of the face, throat, and mouth. For example, a liar might scratch his/her nose or behind the ear.

Source: Blifaloo.com

14. Be wary of pursed mouths. While lying, a person may set his or her mouth in a narrow line.

Source: Dr. Phil.com

15. If you believe someone is lying, change the subject of a conversation quickly. A liar will follow along willingly, whereas an innocent person may be confused by the sudden change in topics and will try to return to the previous subject.

Source: AskMen.com

Here's how to find out if a CEO isn't telling the truth:

How To Tell If A CEO Is Lying >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.