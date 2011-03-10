15 Tried And True Ways To Catch A Liar

Photo: lightdrawerviaFlickr

People lie all the time. According to one study, men lie at least six times every day!Despite how frequently fibs are told, spotting a liar is not always easy.



Many experts agree that a combination of body language and other cues can provide hints on whether someone is telling a truth or a lie.

Comparing these behaviours to a person’s normal behaviour can reveal some interesting discoveries.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.