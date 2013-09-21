HOW TO SPOT A FAKE: Counterfeit IPhone 5C's And 5S's Are Already Everywhere

In the past few days, fake iPhones in the brand new models, 5S and 5C, have been flooding in the market, spotted in 20 countries, reports OpSec Security, a company that offers products and
services to fight counterfeiting.
While fakes have not yet hit the U.S. in force, there’s on doubt they are coming, soon.
Fakes have NOT yet been found on U.S. sites like eBay, but today is the the first day the phones went on sale, so fakes will surely be arriving soon.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.