13 signs you’re about to have a bad bikini or Brazilian wax, according to a top LA esthetician

Jodi Shays has run a top Los Angeles spa for the last 15 years.

Shays, the owner and founder of Queen Bee Salon & Spa , got her start as a facialist in Beverly Hills more than two decades ago.

After Shays was given the task of waxing her boss’ friends, she realized there was a whole new world of beauty that she cared about.

“To be honest, as a very OCD Virgo, I enjoyed the task of removing each and every hair,” Shays told Insider. “It’s very satisfying.”

Shays started her own business in her garage, where the demand for her waxing services grew and grew. She opened Queen Bee Salon & Spa’s flagship location in 2007, and it’s been thriving ever since.

It’s safe to say Shays has seen her fair share of waxes over the decades. Now she’s ready to share her expertise so that you can spot the signs of a bad Brazilian or bikini wax before it’s too late.