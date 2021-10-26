13 signs you’re about to have a bad bikini or Brazilian wax, according to a top LA esthetician

- Jodi Shays has run a top LA spa for the last 15 years, and she’s seen many waxes.
- So Insider asked Shays to give us the ultimate guide to spotting a bad bikini or Brazilian wax.
- Runny wax means it’s too hot for the skin, and applying too much wax at once can lead to bruising.
After Shays was given the task of waxing her boss’ friends, she realized there was a whole new world of beauty that she cared about.
“To be honest, as a very OCD Virgo, I enjoyed the task of removing each and every hair,” Shays told Insider. “It’s very satisfying.”
Shays started her own business in her garage, where the demand for her waxing services grew and grew. She opened Queen Bee Salon & Spa’s flagship location in 2007, and it’s been thriving ever since.
It’s safe to say Shays has seen her fair share of waxes over the decades. Now she’s ready to share her expertise so that you can spot the signs of a bad Brazilian or bikini wax before it’s too late.
“If somebody trims your pubic hair, that hair will fall onto the bed, the floor, and possibly into the products,” Shays told Insider. “With air conditioners and heat blowing from vents, I can promise you, if a waxer offers to trim your ‘down there’ hair, you will walk out with 10 varieties of pubic hair on your socks or shoes — perhaps even on your bare feet.”
“A great esthetician will also be able to tell a client when their wax could be more painful, such as on their period, breastfeeding, tired, hungover, or stressed,” she added.
“There should be no aggressive tugs to the wax to remove it,” she added. “And skin must be held taut at all times.”
“But, in many cases, those waxers who use hard wax have to go over the area again,” she added. “If your waxer keeps doing it, get up off the table. It can lead to damage of the skin and hair.”
“I also love witch hazel, it’s so soothing,” she added.
