How to split the check when you go out with coworkers

Between grabbing lunchtime salads, catching up over coffee, or letting off steam at post-work happy hours, ample opportunities to go out with your coworkers arise every week.

But as in all situations where you’re splitting a check with multiple people, things can get tricky when the bill comes. Luckily, unlike when you’re out with your in-laws, the rules are fairly clear-cut for any outings involving clients or coworkers.

First of all, if it’s a business dinner, the person who invited always pays — no exceptions. If you’re taking a client out, you’re expected to cover the entire check and vice versa.

If you’re just grabbing lunch with a teammate, it’s typical for each person to pay for what they ordered.

“With a coworker, it should always be separate checks,” Patricia Napier-Fitzpatrick, founder and president of The Etiquette School of New York, told Business Insider. “Usually with coworkers, you’re going to more casual restaurants, so you pay as you get your food and then you sit down.”

Of course, if you’re out for dinner or happy hour after work and alcohol is involved, don’t feel pressured to drink or pay for those who do.

