How to go split-screen on a Chromebook in 4 simple steps, and view two windows at once

GLENN CHAPMAN/AFP via Getty Images You can go split-screen on your Chromebook to divide the screen into two windows.

It’s easy to go split-screen on your Chromebook to view two windows at the same time.

To use the split-screen feature, all you’ll need to do is open your apps and drag them to the corresponding halves of the screen – the computer will take care of the window resizing for you.

Here’s how to use the split-screen feature on your Chromebook.

A split-screen setup can help you get more work done on a computer, and might be an easier format if you find yourself switching back and forth between windows and apps all day long.

On a Chromebook, it’s really easy to set up, and when done correctly, the computer will do the window resizing for you.

Here’s what you’ll need to do:

How to go split-screen on a Chromebook

1. Open your first app and click the window size reducer button in the top-right corner of the window.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on the window resizing button in the upper right corner.

2. Drag the window to either side of the screen – you’ll see a vertical line pop-up in the centre of the screen, at which point you should release the window so it can automatically fit into that half of the screen.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Drag the window to one side of the screen.

3. Open your second app and click the window size-reducer button in the top-right corner.

4. Drag the window into the other side of the screen and release when you see that side of the screen grey out.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Drag your other window to the other side of the screen.

You can always go back to the typical window configuration by clicking the window-expand button in the top-right corner of either app window.

