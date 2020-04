How to use split screen mode on your Android phone or tablet and use two apps at once

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider It’s easy to use the split screen feature on your Android device.

You can use split screen mode on Android devices by tapping an option in the Recent Apps menu.

On an Android device, split screen mode lets you view and use two apps at once.

Not all Android devices support split screen, and not all apps can be used in this mode.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Have you ever wanted to use two apps on your Android mobile device at the same time? If so, you’re in luck.

Most new Android phones from over a dozen different manufacturers now allow you to run apps in split screen mode, which lets you use and view them both at once. And it’s easy to activate split screen mode.

You should note, however, that running apps in split screen mode can deplete your battery faster than running them normally. And not all apps can be run in split screen mode – apps that require the full screen to function, like games, won’t offer you the option.

But if you do have two apps that you’d like to run in split screen mode on your Android device, here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to use split screen mode on an Android device



1. From your Home screen, tap on the Recent Apps button in the bottom left corner, which is represented by three vertical lines in a square shape.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Open up your Recent Apps menu.

2. In Recent Apps, locate the app you want to use in split screen. Tap and hold on that app to open a menu. Keep in mind that some apps can’t be used in split screen.

3. Once the menu has opened, tap on “Open in split screen view.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Hold your finger down on the app to reveal the split screen option.

4. The app you selected will temporarily appear as a black bar on the top of the screen. Tap on the other app you want to use in split screen.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider The first app will wait at the top of the screen while you pick another app.

5. Your apps will now appear in split screen, and you should be able to switch between the two of them seamlessly. They will be separated by a black bar, similar to the one you saw in step 4.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider You can view one app while using another.

6. When you’re ready to close one of the apps and end the split screen, tap and hold on the black bar in the centre of the screen, then swipe in the direction of the app you want to close. The screen will appear blue momentarily and the app will close.

If you view apps in split screen a lot, you’ll notice that some apps are better equipped to split screen than others.

Apps like YouTube and Netflix are well-suited to split screen, since their video capabilities require little interactivity. Mobile games, on the other hand, might not be able to utilise split screen if their gameplay needs a lot of attention from the player.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.