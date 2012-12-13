10 Ways To Blow Your Cash Before The Apocalypse

If you’re not living under a rock, you’ve probably heard that the world is supposedly ending on December 21st because the Mayans ran out of room on their calendar. And for those of you who are living under a rock — keep living there! The world is about to end.



After the apocalypse happens — believers think it might be a massive solar flare, black hole, or interplanetary collision — your money and credit cards are probably going to be useless because we’ll all be bartering with shiny rocks and toilet paper or, you know, dead.

So to keep your thoughts happy and to blow your money before it’s worthless, check out our list of things you should do before the end of the world.

