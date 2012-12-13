10 Ways To Blow Your Cash Before The Apocalypse

If you’re not living under a rock, you’ve probably heard that the world is supposedly ending on December 21st because the Mayans ran out of room on their calendar. And for those of you who are living under a rock — keep living there! The world is about to end.
After the apocalypse happens — believers think it might be a massive solar flare, black hole, or interplanetary collision — your money and credit cards are probably going to be useless because we’ll all be bartering with shiny rocks and toilet paper or, you know, dead.
So to keep your thoughts happy and to blow your money before it’s worthless, check out our list of things you should do before the end of the world.
The Japanese restaurant Aragawa is known for two things -- it's incredibly rare charcoal-broiled Kobe beef steak made from specially-fed Japanese cows, and its outrageous $550 per head price tag.
But what do you care? The world's ending, buy a plane ticket and indulge while you can.
Not many people can afford the $10,000 permit to climb Mount Everest, let alone all the gear and the team of experts it would take to do so.
You're looking at $75,000 easy when you factor in training sessions, your Sherpa team, and the plane ticket to even get to Nepal. But hey, you'll feel a sense of accomplishment when you do, not to mention a great view as the world explodes.
Getting a facial, massage, pedicure, and manicure may not sound like the manliest spa in the world, but playing golf on two championship-level 18-hole courses against the gorgeous Sicilian backdrop might change your mind.
Book the Presidential Suite at the Verdura Golf & Spa Resort for $11,600 a night to really get relaxed (before we all die).
Many of us can only dream of what it would feel like to reserve a table at the world's hottest nightclubs.
But since life as we know it is about to end, get yourself that VIP table experience you've always wanted and be ready for the $10,000+ tab. Models and bottles, baby -- go big, or die at home.
Maybe it's been your life-long dream to drive a 1966 Mustang Fastback, but you've also always been curious about the 1969 Jaguar E-Type.
If you can't afford to buy both, get a classic car club membership and drive them all. The Manhattan Classic Cars Club platinum membership is $13,000, but you only live once during the Apocalypse.
Anyone can buy an expensive bottle of wine, but only a select few have tasted the world's most expensive cocktail.
London bartender Salvatore Calabrese mixed together Clos de Griffier Champagne Cognac, Kümmel herbal liqueur, 1860 Dubb orange curacao, and two dashes of Angostura Bitters to create his 'Salvatore's Legacy' for $8,830. Order four.
Gambling becomes a whole lot more fun when you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.
Rent out the Kingpin Suite with its own personal bowling alley for $5,000 a night at the Palms Resort, eat a huge $100 a head dinner at Le Cirque, and then blow the rest at the Black Jack table.
And if you happen to beat the house? Do it all over again.
If you've always wanted to live like 007, charter the yacht Daniel Craig filmed on in Skyfall.
It's $63,560 for one week, or you can own the whole thing for $14 million. Don't forget to buy some supplies and hire a crew before you sail into the Turkish sunset on the 'Regina.'
The world is a beautiful, awe-inspiring place, and you should probably see some of her treasures before they're gone.
The best advice on how to do this is from CNN Money, and involves renting a series of private jets, helicopters, and dog sleds to see the Aurora Borealis, Victoria Falls, Mount Everest, Tengboche Monastery, the Great Barrier Reef, and the Grand Canyon, among others.
For the optimists out there, invest your savings in a Terra Vivos luxury bunker.
The average cost for a spot is $50,000 ($25,000 for kids), and the bunker comes with an entertainment centre, bedroom, hospital, and dining room, to name just a few of the post-Apocalypse perks. You'll be broke, but you'll be safe (probably).
