15 things to do instead of starting virtual college

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Volunteering is one of numerous ways you could spend your gap year.

More students than ever before are choosing to take gap years before starting their college educations.

However, it can be daunting to try and decide how you’ll spend your year off from school.

To make the decision easier, Insider has rounded up 15 ways students can spend their gap years.

Travelling, volunteering, working, and learning a new language are all options for students who have recently graduated.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Choosing your next move after high school has always been difficult, but recent graduates are having to make tough and unprecedented decisions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many upcoming freshman, for example, have opted to take gap years in place of starting their college careers virtually. While some students say they’re doing so to enjoy the full college experience later on, others say it doesn’t make sense to pay high tuition costs for online courses.

Still, having a free year with no plan can be intimidating. To make the process a bit easier, Insider has compiled 15 things recent graduates can do in place of starting virtual classes in the fall.

By working throughout your gap year, you’ll be able to save money.

Loren Elliott/Reuters Retail stores are a great place to find both part-time and full-time work.

Though you might not be able to jump into your dream career right after high school, you can start working in retail, food, and other industries.

Not only will you gain job experience in doing so, but you can also save your earnings for future school costs.

Internships are another great way to gain experience while not in college.

Disney Parks You can intern at Disney parks as long as you’ve graduated in the past 12 months.

Though some internships require participants to be enrolled in classes, others accept those who have recently graduated.The Disney College Program, for example, allows those in school and those who graduated within the last 12 months to work at Disney theme parks.

Having a year off from school gives you time to explore the world.

Jesus Merida/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images Tourists in Spain view a historical theatre.

Whether you take a long road trip in the US, or head overseas, travelling during your gap year can help you learn and grow without the pressure of classes and homework. You could learn a new language, experience different cultures, and develop life skills, according to Global Citizen Year, a nonprofit that helps students take gap years.

Of course, it’s worth noting that travel isn’t recommended in many parts of the world during the pandemic, with travel bans and warnings in effect, so it’s best to check the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s website for travel recommendations by country before making plans.

Volunteering abroad is a popular option for those taking gap years.

Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images Student volunteers prepare food for distribution in Algeria on May 14.

Though one might assume it’s impossible to travel for volunteer purposes during a pandemic, the International Volunteer HQ has listed current program options on its website. At the time of writing, groups in Fiji, South Africa, and Portugal are accepting volunteers, according to the company.

You can also volunteer locally.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Habitat for Humanity volunteers help build a home in California.

One way to do so is by joining one of Habitat For Humanity’s gap-year programs.

According to the nonprofit organisation’s website, there’s a Disaster Corps branch that deals with natural disasters, an AmeriCorps group that works with construction crews, and other long-term projects throughout the US where volunteers are needed.

Working with the Red Cross provides you with long-term volunteering opportunities.

Stringer/Getty Images Red Cross volunteers pack medicine in Venezuela on June 19, 2019.

According to the Red Cross website, many volunteers begin working with the humanitarian organisation locally. Over the course of a gap year, however, you could gain experience that would later allow you to volunteer with the Red Cross overseas.

“Volunteers with exceptional technical skills, Red Cross knowledge, and disaster relief experience – which often comes from volunteering with a local Red Cross chapter – can apply to become part of our international disaster response roster,” the Red Cross says on its website.

If you plan to spend significant time at home during your break, focus on learning useful skills that will later come in handy.

NurPhoto/Getty Images You can really hone your cooking skills over the course of a year.

Though you might not plan to move out right after graduating high school, chances are likely that you’ll soon enough live in a college dorm or your own apartment.

That being said, you’ll want to take time during you gap year to learn adult skills like cooking, cleaning, and managing a bank account.

Similarly, you can share this time off with family and friends.

Lev Dolgachov/AP You’ll appreciate this time spent with loved ones later on.

It can be difficult to balance academics, free time, your social life, and family occasions once you begin college. So if you’re taking a gap year starting this fall, you might want to consider devoting some time to family gatherings, dinners with friends, and other social events.

It doesn’t hurt to learn a new language in your spare time.

Vivek Prakash/Reuters One of the best ways to learn a new language is using online programs and apps.

Whether you want to learn a new language for future travels or just for fun, a gap year is the perfect time to start studying.

According to Go Abroad, a website that helps students find travel opportunities, there are various ways to study languages, including watching movies, using language-learning apps and websites, and surrounding yourself with people who speak the language you’d like to learn.

If you’ve always dreamed of owning a business, now is the perfect time to get started.

Etsy Etsy is one of numerous websites you can use to start your business.

Luckily in 2020, there are tons of websites that will help you start your business online. Etsy, for example, is a great place to sell art and handmade goods, among other products. Digital artists, on the other hand, can look to websites like Redbubble to sell their designs.

That being said, you don’t need a long-term business plan for your gap year. If you’re looking to make some quick cash instead, you could create your own shop on sites like Depop and Poshmark, which allow you to make a business selling your unwanted clothes and belongings.

With a year’s worth of free time, you could significantly grow your social-media following.

Angela Mouzenidou/EyeEm/Getty You could become a travel influencer, or share your fashion online.

As Business Insider Intelligence’s Audrey Schomer previously reported, influencing has become a billion-dollar business. If you’re interested in entering the industry, a gap year is the ideal opportunity to start.

Over that time, you can curate themed Instagram posts, work with brands on sponsorships, and join growing platforms like TikTok. To learn more, you can check out this influencing guide created by Business Insider’s Amanda Perelli.

Within six months, you can earn yourself a certificate that’s as good as a college degree.

Star Tribune/Getty Images Some online certificates can land you a job in fields like healthcare.

While you might not want to start your college education online, you could spend some time earning certificates and licenses unrelated to your major. For example, you could earn certificates in information technology, healthcare, construction, and more, according to the Community for Accredited Online Schools.

By becoming an au pair, you can see the world and gain valuable life experiences.

Charlie Riedel/AP An au pair spends time with children in Overland Park, Kansas.

According to AuPairWorld, a pairing agency, working as an au pair during your gap year is a more economical way of travelling. Those who take part in an au pair program can expect to receive free lodging, meals, and sometimes earn money, so long as they take on housework and childcare.

A gap year is the perfect time to work through the list of books you’ve always wanted to read.

Oli Scarff/Getty Images Without the pressures of school work, you can read as much as you’d like.

During this time, you could read books about subjects you’d like to learn more about, or you could simply read fiction, biographies, and more for fun.

You’ll have all the time in the world to fill out scholarship and grant applications.

Jannis Tobias Werner/Shutterstock Scholarships and grants can be a big financial help over the course of a gap year.

Though you might assume scholarships and grants are reserved for those attending college, there are actually plenty of applications that can be filled out during your gap year.

According to Gap Year Association, some of these scholarships fund educational travel during your time off, while others provide money to those pursuing philanthropic efforts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.