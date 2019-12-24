How to run a spell check in Google Docs in 2 ways, to fix spelling and grammar errors

dennizn / Shutterstock.com It’s easy to use spell check on a Google Docs document.

There are two ways to spell check in Google Docs.

You can right-click as you go to receive spelling or grammar suggestions from Google’s automatic spell checking algorithm.

Alternatively, you can also use the spell checker function when you’re done writing, and Google Docs will check the entire document at once.

Spell check in Google Docs works much the same way as spell check in other popular word processing programs. When Google Docs detects a spelling error or a word that’s been incorrectly used, a red or blue squiggly line will automatically appear under the word.

Spell check is easy to use, and here are two ways to conduct a check in Google Docs.

How to spell check on Google Docs one word at a time

Here’s how to correct spelling errors as you go through the document.

1. When you right click on a word with a grammar error, Google Docs opens a menu with a suggestion labelled “Consider changing to.”Click on one of the suggestions in the box to make the correction.

Laura McCamy/Business Insider Google Docs will provide you with suggestions before you edit.

2. When you click on one of the words with the red squiggly line under it, Google Docs gives you a stronger nudge in the right direction – “Did you mean.” Click on the correct spelling in the box to make the correction.

Laura McCamy/Business Insider Google Docs will, over time, begin to recognise some words you use without you having to add them to the dictionary.

3. If Google doesn’t recognise a word that you use a lot, such as a proper name, you can add the word to your custom dictionary in Google Docs by right-clicking on the specific word and selecting “Add [word] to dictionary”.

How to spell check on Google Docs for an entire document

Here’s how to spell check your whole Google Doc at one time.

1. Click on “Tools” in the menu bar.

Laura McCamy/Business Insider Google Docs can do spell check on the entire document at once.

2. In the drop-down list, hover over “Spelling and grammar.” In the drop-down menu that appears, choose the top option, “Spelling and grammar check.” You can also check or uncheck the options to hide spelling and grammar errors.

Laura McCamy/Business Insider If you don’t care about editing, you might want to hide the warnings.

3. Spell check will move through your Google Doc and a pop-up box with suggestions for each misspelled word will appear on the right. You can either “Ignore” or “Accept” each suggestion.

Laura McCamy/Business Insider If you ignore an error, it won’t show up in spell check again.

4. When you’re finished, you’ll get a message that your spell check is done. There should be no more squiggly lines in your document.

