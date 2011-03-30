How To Speed Up Your MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is incredibly speedy thanks to its solid state drive.



Without the moving parts of a traditional hard drive, the Air boots up, shuts down, and launches apps noticeably faster. (Same goes with other MacBooks with optional solid state drives).

But if that’s not fast enough, there is a way to tweak your solid state drive to run even faster. A simple app called TRIM Enabler from Groths.org will do the trick, but you must be running the latest version of Snow Leopard, 10.6.7.

You also have to check if your drive is compatible with TRIM. To do this, you’ll need to look up your drive’s model: From the Finder go to Applications, Utilities, and open System Profiler. You’ll find the name and model of your solid state drive there.

Then just Google: “drive name + TRIM” and you should be able to find out whether or not it’s compatible.

After that, download the app from here and launch it. First hit the Backup button, then click Patch.

Warning: Since your making modifications to your drive, make sure you backup your data before using TRIM Enabler. You can always restore your system if something goes wrong.

[Via Lifehacker and Rafeed Chaudhury]

Also See: 10 Easy Ways To Speed Up Your Computer

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.