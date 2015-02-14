10 ways to make your Android phone run faster

When you invest hundreds of dollars in a new smartphone, you expect it to last for a while.

Unfortunately, there are tons of tiny factors that could be slowing down your phone that you might not even be aware of.

If you’re Android phone is feeling sluggish, try a few of these easy fixes.

First, restart your phone. It's easy to forget that our phones need a good restart every once in a while, just like any other type of computer. Before you take any other measures, try shutting down or restarting your phone. Make sure your system is up to date. If your phone is running slow, it's possible that you may not have installed the latest Android software update. Head over to Settings >About device >Software update to see if there are any updates available. Clear your app cache. Your phone will sometimes store certain images or pieces of data associated with an app so that it doesn't have to download them every single time you open an app. This is generally a positive feature, especially if you're trying to cut back on how much data you use. But, if your phone is running slow, there may be images stored on your phone from apps you don't even use anymore. Delete these by going to Settings > Storage > Cached data. Turn off or reduce animations. Here's a neat little trick -- you can unlock an entirely new Settings menu within your Android phone that lets you get rid of animations in the Android OS to make it feel faster (via Android Authority). Head over to Settings > About phone, and then scroll down to a category called Build Number. Tap Build Number exactly seven times. Once you do this, you'll get access to a 'Developer options' menu in the phone's system settings. In this menu you'll find categories like Window animation scale, Transition animation scale, and Animator duration scale. Tap each one and set it to .5x or off. Watch out for apps that use a lot of processing power. Often times, weird bugs or issues with your phone can be traced back to one app. The problem, however, is that it's hard to tell which app is causing the problem. If you think this may be happening to your device, try using Watchdog Task Manager. The app monitors how much computer power and resources an app is using to let you know which one might be slowing down your phone. Limit or disable background data One reason your phone may be running slowly is because they could be using data in the background. Limiting or disabling this may not only speed up your phone, but it could help you cut down on how much data you use each month too. Navigate to Settings > Data Usage, and scroll down to see which apps are using data in the background. If all else fails, try a factory reset. If your phone is unbearably slow, try performing a factory reset. This will wipe all of your data, apps, photos, music, and anything else stored on your phone, so you'll need to back everything up. A factory reset basically returns your phone to the condition it was in when you first bought it. It's not guaranteed to make your phone faster, but if there is a problem caused by an app or file you downloaded and you can't track it down, a factory reset will get rid of it. To do this, navigate to Settings >Backup and reset>Factory reset. Now check out some myths about phones and computers that have been debunked... 8 common tech myths you should stop believing today>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.