How To Speed Up Web Apps On Your iPhone

Photo: Robert Thomson via Flickr

It seems like a bug in the latest version of iOS for iPhone and iPad is causing web apps launched from a bookmark on the home screen to run at slower speeds.While many have speculated that Apple is doing this on purpose, we’re pretty sure it’s just a bug. Until a new update comes along, you’ll have to use a different method for accessing your favourite apps.



Lifehacker suggests launching web apps from within Safari after you launch the browser. You can also make a new folder in your Safari bookmarks with links to all your favourite web apps.

