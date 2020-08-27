How to speed up Vimeo videos using 'Speed controls,' a built-in feature of certain paid subscriptions

Emma Witman
ilona titova/Getty ImagesIt’s easy to speed up videos on Vimeo when the feature’s available.

Vimeo is a fantastic site for filmmakers, animators, and creators of all stripes. A big part of its appeal comes from how easily users can customise their uploads.

For example, if you have a Vimeo PRO, Business, or Premium account, you can give your audience viewing options not available to others. For example: letting viewers change the video’s speed.

Note, however, that speed controls only appear when the video has been embedded on another site. They won’t appear on the regular Vimeo website or app.

Here’s how to speed up or slow down your Vimeo videos using speed controls. This can be done using any internet browser on a Mac or PC.

How to enable speed controls on Vimeo

1. After logging into your PRO, Business, or Premium Vimeo account, navigate to the settings panel of the video you’d like to modify.

2. Open the “Embed” tab.

1 How to speed up Vimeo videosEmma Witman/Business InsiderThe speed control feature is only accessible to premium Vimeo users.

3. Under “Video controls,” toggle the “Speed controls” button on.

Speed controls will now appear wherever your video is embedded.

How to speed up or slow down an embedded video

After you’ve enabled Speed controls, you can now simply click the gear icon in the bottom-right corner of the embedded video to select your preferred playback speed.

Videos can be slowed down to half-speed, or sped up to 1.25, 1.5, or twice their normal speed.

PlaybackVimeoThere are five speed options.
