How To Solve Problems More Effectively

Creating a startup, or managing any business, is all about problem solving.



Some people are good at it and some are not – independent of their IQ or their academic credentials (there may even be an inverse relationship here).

Yet I’m convinced that problem solving is a learnable trait, rather than just a birthright.

Entrepreneurs who are great problem solvers within any business are the best prepared to solve their customers’ needs effectively as well.

In fact, every business is about solutions to customer problems – no problems, no business. Problems are an everyday part of every business and personal environment.

Thus it behooves all of us work on mastering the discipline of problem solving. Here is a formula from Brian Tracy, in his book “The Power of Self-Discipline” that I believe will help entrepreneurs move up a notch in this category.

Martin Zwilling is CEO & Founder of Startup Professionals, Inc.; he also serves as Board Member and Executive in Residence at Callaman Ventures and is an advisory board member for multiple startups. This post was originally published on his blog, and it is republished here with permission.

Take the time to define the problem clearly Many executives like to jump into solution mode immediately, even before they understand the issue. In some cases, a small problem can become a big one with inappropriate actions. In all cases, real clarity will expedite the path ahead. Remember, there are some things that you can do nothing about. They're not problems; they are merely facts of life. Often, what appears to be a problem is actually an opportunity in disguise. Challenge the definition from all angles Iteratively question the cause of the problem This is all about finding the root cause, rather than treating a symptom. If you don't get to the root, the problem will likely recur, perhaps with different symptoms. Don't waste time re-solving the same problem. Identify multiple possible solutions The more possible solutions you develop, the more likely you will come up with the right one. The quality of the solution seems to be in direct proportion to the quantity of solutions considered in problem solving. prioritise potential solutions An acceptable solution, doable now, is usually superior to an excellent solution with higher complexity, longer timeframe, and higher cost. There is a rule that says that every large problem was once a small problem that could have been solved easily at that time. Make a decision Select a solution, any solution, and then decide on a course of action. The longer you put off deciding on what to do, the higher the cost, and the larger the impact. Your objective should be to deal with 80% of all problems immediately. At the very least, set a specific deadline for making a decision and stick to it. Assign responsibility Who exactly is going to carry out the solution or the different elements of the solution? Otherwise nothing will happen, and you have no recourse but to implement all solutions yourself. Set a measure for the solution Otherwise you will have no way of knowing when and whether the problem was solved. Problem solutions in a complex system often have unintended side effects which can be worse than the original problem. In summary: Now, don't miss... The 13 Best Business Lessons From 'Rework' >



