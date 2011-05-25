6 Things You Need To Have If You Want Ashton Kutcher To Invest In You

Actor and investor Ashton Kutcher took the stage with Charlie Rose at TechCrunch Disrupt this morning.



Kutcher didn’t talk about his new stint on Two and a Half Men, but he did talk about his fund, A Grade, and how he makes investing decisions.

He says he looks for six things:

1. Problem solvers

2. Good founders

3. Servers crashing

4. Market need and want

5. Fixing a signal to noise issue

6. Trust

He explains, “I look for problem solvers. Are you solving a problem for a large subset of people? Then I look at the founders and who they are. I go to Y Combinator all the time and Paul Graham is one of the people who taught me how to look at these things.”

“Another good thing is to invest in companies that are just trying to keep their servers up,” he says. “Beyond that, I look at the market need or want, and what the consumer will want.”

“As an actor, when we receive a script, we start breaking down every character by their want. Every character has an objective and a super objective. So what I frequently do is look at technology the same way. I’ll think, I’m a user of this platform. What do I want and how badly do I want it? How much friction am I willing to put up with to get what I want, and where can you eliminate that friction to get me what I want faster?“

“What I look for is trust — will [consumers] trust this application to solve their needs? Are [the founders] solving a signal to noise issue, i.e. are they eliminating some of the noise [that’s a problem in social media and online]?”

