How to slow down a TikTok video by recording in slow motion

Reuters To slow down a TikTok video, you’ll need to pick between two different speeds.

You can slow down a TikTok video that you’re recording by going into the “Speed” section of the app’s video editor.

There are two options for recording slowed down TikTok videos: half speed, or one-third speed.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re active on TikTok, you’ve likely come across a lot of creative TikTok videos with well-done special effects. And if you watch these creative videos, it’s only natural to want to use those methods to enhance your own videos.

The TikTok editor provides a good assortment of options to choose from. And when it comes to recording slowed-down videos, you can do it quite easily – as long as you know that you have to choose the option before you start recording.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to take advantage of the slow-motion effect in your TikTok videos, using the app for Android and iPhone.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to slow down a TikTok video



1. Open your TikTok app and log into your account, if you aren’t already logged in.

2. Tap the plus sign in the bottom-middle section of your screen to start recording a new video.

3. Select “Speed” from the right sidebar – its icon looks a bit like a kitchen timer.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You can select your recording speed before you start filming.

4. Tap to pick the new speed for your video from the options presented at the bottom of your screen. You can slow the video down in two ways: 0.5x speed, and 0.3x speed. You can also speed it up two or three times its normal speed.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider There are two slo-mo options.

5. Press the red circle to record your video. When you’re done, the video will run back once at normal speed, then again slowed down.

6. Tap the red check mark when you’re done recording.

7. Add any other effects that you want and finish posting like normal.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.