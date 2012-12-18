A Pro's Guide To Sleeping At The Airport [Infographic]

Layovers — especially during the holidays — can be an unfortunate side effect of travelling. Be it because of delays, technical difficulties, or weather, there are few among us who haven’t had to spend a night in an airport or nearby hotel.



UK-based travel deals website Travel Supermarket created this infographic with all the information you need for snoozing in an airport, from tricks to getting comfortable, the best airports for a sleepover, and a few suggested essentials to pack in your carry-on … just in case.

Photo: Travel Supermarket

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.