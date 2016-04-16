11 simple tips for sleeping better when you don't have a lot of time to sleep

Some of the most successful business people not only work hard, but sleep less, too.

But it’s not easy to function on just a few hours of sleep.

Online mattress and bedding company SleepyPeople.com tipped us on a list of sleep hacks it put together recently.

Follow these simple hacks and you’ll have a much better time sleeping.

Honour your body clock. Set yourself a sleep schedule and stick to the routine. You'll feel better every morning. Ethan Miller/Getty Images Take it easy before bed. Don't work right up to the moment you go to bed. Your body deserves some 'me time' to wind down every night. Try to spend half an hour every night before sleep to read a book or watch TV, and you'll be much more productive the next day. Shutterstock Ban screens from the bedroom. It removes distractions and lets you have a deeper sleep. Shutterstock Keep the bedroom cool.T he optimal room temperature for sleeping is 15°C (59°F) to 18°C (64°F), not the usual 21°C (70°F). George Frey/Getty Write out your problems or keep a diary. Worrying about things can keep you up all night. Write down your problems and let it all out before going to bed. Shutterstock Practice mindfulness meditation. It helps clear your mind and focus on the present. Shutterstock Listen to white noise or sounds of nature. Even when you're sleeping, your brain is constantly listening for sounds. Listening to white noise or sounds of nature can eliminate distractions. Onkyo Save caffeine for the morning. Caffeine can affect you up to 14 hours. Shutterstock Write tomorrow's to-do list tonight. Some people end up thinking about the things they have to do the next day while they try to go sleep. Take care of that before you go to bed, and you'll find it easier to shut off. Shutterstock Save the bedroom for sleeping, not for working or watching TV. Let your brain associate your bedroom with sleep. Shutterstock Your bedroom should be for sleeping, Figure out how much sleep you actually need. Many entrepreneurs claim they only sleep 4 to 5 hours a day. But everyone needs different amounts of sleep.Don't set your alarm one day and wake up naturally to see how much sleep you really need. That's how much sleep you actually need every night. Win McNamee/Getty Images

