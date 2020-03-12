How to use Skype on an iPad to call or chat with your contacts

Thomas Trutschel/Getty Images You can use Skype on your iPad to communicate with others via messaging or video or audio calls.

To use Skype on your iPad, you first have to download the app from the App Store on your iPad and then log into your Skype account.

You can easily chat, call, and manage your contacts in the Skype for iPad app.

With more screen room, the app allows you to keep chats open while you navigate through other tabs.

Here’s a quick guide on how to use the Skype app on your iPad, and its basic features.

Skype for iPad allows you to enjoy the video chat service in an app specifically designed for your Apple tablet.

Whether you’re interviewing for a new job or keeping in touch with a friend overseas, the app is easy to use, and is essentially three main tabs: Chats, Calls, and Contacts.

Though the interface looks similar to Skype for iPhone,Skype for iPad allows for more screen room to do things like keep chats open while you browse.

Here’s a quick guide to Skype for iPad.

1. Open the Skype app on your iPad. If you haven’t already, download the app from the App Store and log into your Skype account.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Download Skype for iPad.

2. When you first log in, you’ll be prompted to choose your theme. Continue clicking through the pop-ups with the blue “Continue” button. Other prompts will include syncing your contacts. All of these changes can be altered at a later time.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Set up Skype for iPad.

3. Upon opening Skype for iPad, you’ll find the three main tabs at the bottom of the screen: Chats, Calls, and Contacts.

The Skype app should automatically open to the Chats tab, where you’ll see any recent chats appear in the space above.

This is also where you’ll find your notifications centre.

You can also start a new message in this tab by tapping “Type a message” or searching for the contact.

You can also add Emojis, photos, or voice messages to your chat.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider The Chats page.

Tap the Calls tab to see your recent calls or start a new video or phone call.

You can start a new call by tapping the phone or camera icon next to the person’s name or in the top-right corner.

Any chats you have open will remain visible in the space on the right.

Once you start a call, you can tap the chat icon in the bottom-left corner to open your chats.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider The Calls page on the left, and a chat on the right.

Finally, tap the Contacts tab to see a list of your contacts.

Tap the icon of a person with a plus sign at the top-right of the Contacts window to add a new contact.

Search for particular contacts using the left-hand search bar labelled “People, groups & messages.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Your Contacts page.

