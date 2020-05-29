How to skip songs on your AirPods or AirPods Pro using the double-tap or press and hold features

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider You can set or change which earbud has ‘skip’ enabled through your iOS device’s Bluetooth menu.

To skip songs on your AirPods, you can use the double-tap action on the left or right earbud.

Using double-tap to skip songs on your left or right Airpod may be the default setting, but if it’s not, you can set this action through your iPhone or iPad’s settings.

Only those with Gen 1 AirPods or Gen 2 AirPods can modify skipping songs through the double-tap feature as AirPods Pro do not allow you to adjust this.

You can also turn off double-tap skipping of songs on your AirPods through your iOS device’s settings.

Your playlist isn’t always going to deliver the song you want to hear right now, so when listening to music through your AirPods, Apple gives you a simple way to skip songs. If you double-tap one of your AirPods, the song will move to the next available track.

The default setting for both AirPods and AirPods Pro is to double-tap one of your AirPods to skip the song that is currently playing. This will cause your music – whether you’re using Apple Music, Spotify, or another streaming app – to jump to the next song in the album, playlist, or queue.

AirPods Pro only allows you to adjust the press-and-hold action, not the double-tap. So you’ll only be able to change the double-tap settings if you’re using the standard 1st generation or 2nd generation AirPods.

Here’s how to change the tap settings on all three AirPods models to skip a song.

How to change your settings to skip songs on your Gen 1 or Gen 2 AirPods

1. Open your Settings app on your Apple device.

2. Tap Bluetooth.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Open the Bluetooth menu in your iPhone or iPad settings.

3. Select your AirPods from the list of available Bluetooth devices by tapping the “i” icon.

4. Choose which AirPod you’d like to change under the Double-Tap on AirPod heading.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Both the left and right wireless headphones will be listed.

5. Tap on the left or right Airpod listing and select the Next Track option, if it hasn’t already been chosen as the default.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can use the double-tap feature to prompt Siri, play and pause your music, or return to the previous track instead.

How to change your settings to skip songs on your AirPods Pro

1. Open your Settings app on your Apple device.

2. Tap Bluetooth.

3. Select your AirPods from the list of available Bluetooth devices by tapping the “i” icon.

4. Under the Press And Hold AirPods section, select the Left or Right Airpod.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider AirPods Pro will have options to change the left and right press-and-hold settings instead of the left and right double-tap settings.

5. Set it as Next Track.

