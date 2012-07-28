How To Skip Any Rock

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Ever wonder what makes a rock skip? Wonder no more after watching this video from the Brigham Young University’s Fluid dynamics lab. They use high speed imaging to show the science behind rock skipping — with a few tips and techniques for successful and fun summer science.

The researchers mention that the physics behind rock skipping could be used by the Navy, so it’s not all fun and games! There’s also a Quora thread where the physics is explained in more detail. Here are some more images from the video:

