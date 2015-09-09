How to peel an orange, pomegranate, and 7 other fruits faster

Peeling fruit way seem like an intuitive task, but according to YouTube, there’s always a better, faster way.
Inspired by former NASA engineer Mark Rober’s recent video that shows you how to “skin” a watermelon, we found the most innovative ways to skin eight common fruits.
From peeling a banana like a monkey to using a power drill to skin an apple, keep scrolling to see the best tips the internet has to offer.
RAW Embed
Get a power drill, a thoroughly cleaned flat drill bit, and a potato peeler. Skewer the apple with the drill bit and then turn the drill on. Carefully and gently place your potato peeler against the side of the apple and move it along the length of the apple.
RAW Embed
This is how monkeys eat their bananas and you'll never need to wrestle with the stem again.
RAW Embed
First cut the mango in half and then position it on the glass edge. Apply pressure as you move the mango in a downward motion, forcing the fruit inside the glass as you go.
RAW Embed
First, make two small cuts to form an 'X' on the bottom of the peach. Then to blanch the fruit, boil it in hot water for two minutes and then remove to a cold bath of ice water. After a minute, the skin will be loose enough to peel off, starting with that 'X.'
Then cut it in half and take the pit out.
RAW Embed
If you're making gazpacho or a tomato sauce, it's a good idea to peel your tomatoes.
Just like with the peach, make an 'X' on the bottom of the tomato. Place the tomato in boiling water for around a minute before removing to an ice bath or simply allow to cool on a towel. Then you can peel from the 'X.'
RAW Embed
First cut off the top and bottom of the kiwi. Then slide the spoon right in between the fruit and the exterior for easy peeling.
RAW Embed
Cut the top and the base off the orange. Make a long slit on one side from the top to the bottom and then open the orange at the seam. You'll be left with a strip of orange slices, ready to eat.
RAW Embed
Make a cut in the orange peel all around the center of the fruit. Then stick either the end of a spoon or your thumb inside the peel and go around separating the peel from the fruit.
Repeat on the bottom and you'll be left with two perfectly peeled orange skins.
RAW Embed
Halve or quarter a pomegranate and submerge it in a bowl of water. Gently separate the seeds from the membrane -- the seeds will sink while the membrane will float. Remove the membrane and then separate the seeds from the water.
RAW Embed
Once you halve or quarter your fruit, take your spatula or something heavy and hit the pomegranate upside down until all the seeds have fallen out.
RAW Embed
Yes, you could always scoop out the avocado with a spoon. But if you quarter a ripe avocado, it's simple to peel it at the corners.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.