How To Site Raising $5M, Moving To NYC

5min, the Tel Aviv-based “how to” video site, has raised a $5 million round from Spark Capital and will be moving its operations to NY. NewTeeVee has plenty of details, including a raft of instructional video competitors that 5 min is competing with. Not mentioned Among them: Google vet Jason Liebman’s Howcast, which was supposed to launch last fall; the site is now in private beta.

