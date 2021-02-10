How to sign up for Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite-internet service

Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images A photo illustration of a satellite-tracking app showing one of SpaceX’s Starlink internet-beaming spacecraft on a map of Earth.

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite-internet service is open to preorders in certain markets.

The venture aims to provide high-speed, low-latency broadband internet.

Here’s how to sign up.

Starlink, a satellite-based internet service and division of Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX, is currently in its beta-testing phase. But some users can sign up to preorder the internet service, which aims to provide “high-speed, low latency broadband internet” globally.

Here’s how to sign up:

Go to Starlink’s website. Enter your email and address to find your service area. See when Starlink estimates it will provide service to your location. Pay a $US99 deposit upfront that will be deducted from the monthly fee of $US99, the $US499 hardware cost, and shipping.

The site disclaims that there are limited spots available and that the spots will be filled on a “first-come, first-served basis” for preorders.

The $US99 deposit payment gives consumers a “priority position” in the queue for Starlink services in their region, and the amount will be applied to an eventual purchase. The terms and conditions for preorders state that Starlink can’t guarantee when or if service will be available, saying “service delivery is dependent on many factors, including various regulatory approvals.”

Insider reported Tuesday that customers in several countries, including the United States, Mexico, and Australia, had successfully pre-ordered the Starlink Kit, containing a router, antenna, power supply, and mount.

In October 2020, Insider reported that Starlink beta tests in the Pacific Northwest showed promising results and extremely high download speeds. However, concerns about crowding, affordability, and international licensing still present challenges for the venture.

Musk tweeted on Tuesday that Starlink plans to IPO once cash flow can be predicted “reasonably well.”

