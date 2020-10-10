How to sign up for Rover to give or receive pet care services

knape/Getty Images

You can sign up with Rover to hire pet sitters and pet walkers, or become a pet care provider yourself.

The process to sign up as a Rover customer is easy – click “Sign Up” at the top right of the web page and create an account.

If you want to become a pet sitter, you need to complete a 13-step process that includes entering personal information, uploading photos, creating a Rover profile, taking a quiz and paying to complete a background check.

Rover is a popular crowd-sourced marketplace for pet care, in which you can sign up to either provide or receive services like dog and cat sitting, dog walking, doggy day care, and house sitting. Essentially, it applies the Uber and Airbnb model to pets.

How to sign up for Rover to receive pet care



It only takes a few minutes to sign up for Rover, which provides a network of about 200,000 pet care providers across the country.

1. Open Rover in a web browser and click “Sign Up” in the upper right corner of the screen.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Click ‘Sign Up’ at the top of the page to start the process.

2. Choose how you want to sign up â€” you can use your Facebook credentials, your Google account, Apple ID, or create a new username and password.

3. After creating your account, you’ll be taken back to the Rover homepage where you can search for services, but before you do that you might want to complete your profile. At the top of the page, click your profile name and then choose “Profile” from the dropdown menu.

4. In the “Account Info” section, click “Update” and enter your details, including your address. Then click “Save & Continue.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Go to your profile page and update it so you’re ready to work with a sitter.

5. Once you’ve created your account online, you’ll want to download the Rover app for iOS or Android. Log into your account to begin requesting services from the palm of your hand.

How to sign up for Rover as a pet care provider



If you want to become a pet care provider on Rover, the sign-up process is a little more involved.

1. Go to the Rover website and sign into your Rover account (or create an account following the steps in the previous section) using the links at the top of the page.

2. Click “Get Started.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Sign in to Rover and then click ‘Get Started.’

3. Fill out the application form. Start by answering a few questions about why you want to become a pet care provider for Rover, and then click “Let’s Get Started.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider There is a 13-step process for signing up to become a pet care provider.

4. Complete each of the 13 pages and click “Save & Continue” at the bottom of each page to move onto the next. You will need to upload photos of yourself playing with pets, get testimonials from other people, and take a quiz that assesses your ability to be a safe and effective pet care provider.

5. You will need to authorise Rover to complete a background check, and you will be required to pay $US25 (or $US35 for an enhanced check). Enter your credit card information so Rover can perform this as a part of the application process.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Becoming a pet care provider for Rover is not free — you’ll need to pay for a background check.

6. After you complete each step, the application will be submitted and you will be notified via email if you’ve been accepted into Rover as a pet care provider.

7. Once you’ve created your account online, you’ll want to download the Rover app for iOS or Android. Log into your account to begin accepting service requests from the palm of your hand.

Note: Rover’s on-demand dog walking service, Rover Now â€” which let you accept or request immediate 30-minute or 60-minute dog walks â€” was indefinitely suspended on April 17, 2020.

