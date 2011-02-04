HOW TO: Sign Up For Facebook

Photo: Zazzle

Maybe you’re intimidated by it, maybe you’re turned off by it, or maybe you don’t know how to do it, but registering a Facebook account is easy.Use it to stay in touch with family and friends around the world. Invite people to events, and even promote your business with it.



People are finding new ways to use Facebook every day for publicity and staying in touch, but it all starts with registering an account.

This site became the biggest presence on the internet for a reason – everyone’s using it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.