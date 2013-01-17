In Case You Missed It, Here's How To Sign Up For Facebook's New Search Tool

Steve Kovach
facebook graph search

Photo: Facebook

Facebook introduced Graph Search yesterday, a way to find just about anything from people with specific interests to local venues.The product is in beta right now and will only be available to a few thousand users at first. 

If you want to sign up, head here and click the “Join Waiting List” button at the bottom of the page.

