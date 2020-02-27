How to sign out of the Kindle app on your mobile device

Avery Hartmans/Business Insider The process to sign out of the Kindle app on your phone or tablet is not particularly intuitive.

You can sign out of your Kindle app by accessing the settings to “Deregister this Kindle.”

You may want to sign out of your Kindle app if you need to log in with a different account, or no longer wish to access your books on a particular mobile device.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Unfortunately, the Kindle app does not offer a simple sign out option – to log in with a new account you’ll have to deregister your mobile device.

To find this option, you’ll have to access your settings in the “More” tab. There, you’ll find the orange button to “Deregister this Kindle.” You may want to sign out of your Kindle app if you need to log in with a different account, or no longer wish to access your books on your mobile device.

While you can always sign back in at a later date, it’s important to note that deregistering a Kindle will cause the device to no longer appear on your Amazon account. As a result, you will no longer have the option to deliver books to your iPhone or iPad so long as you aren’t signed in.

Here’s how to sign out of your Kindle app.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to sign out of your

Kindle

app



1. Open the Kindle app on your mobile device.

2. Tap the “More” tab in the bottom right hand corner.

3. Tap the “Settings” option. This is found next to the gear icon, above “Help.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap ‘Settings.’

4. This will bring you to your settings. Tap your name under “Registration” at the very top of the page.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap your name.

5. Tap the orange “Deregister this Kindle” button.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap ‘Deregister this Kindle.’

6. This will open a pop-up confirming you want to continue. Tap “OK” to move forward.

7. Log in with a different account if needed once you’ve been signed out..

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Confirm to deregister.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.