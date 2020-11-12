You can't sign out of your Epic Games account on your PS4 directly, but you can unlink your accounts from the Epic Games website — here's how

simonkr/Getty Images

You can’t directly sign out of your Epic Games account on PS4, but you can effectively sign out by unlinking your Epic Games account from your PlayStation Network account.

To sign out of your Epic Games account on your PS4, you need to disconnect your accounts from the Epic Games website.

If you want to sign out of your Epic Games account that’s linked to your PlayStation Network account, you might feel perplexed at how to do so.

The PS4 doesn’t currently have an application that allows you to sign in and out of your Epic Games account. Fortunately, there’s a workaround you can try from the Epic Games website.

How to sign out of Epic Games account on PS4



Because the Epic Games app isn’t compatible with your PS4 directly, you’ll have to go to the Epic Games website to sign out.

1. Go to the Epic Games website on your computer, and log in to your account.

2. Hover your cursor over your username in the upper right corner of the screen so that a dropdown menu appears. In the dropdown menu, click “Account.”

3. In the sidebar, click on “Connections.”

4. Click the “Accounts” tab.

5. Scroll down to the Playstation Network field and click the grey “Disconnect” button.

6. A pop-up window will appear. To sign out of your Epic Games account, you must click each of the boxes in the pop-up window. Once all the boxes are checked, click “Unlink.”

Your Epic Games account should now be signed out on your PS4.

