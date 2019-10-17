How to sign into your Playstation Network account on a PS4, and set up two-step verification for added security

Shutterstock You can sign into PlayStation Network on a PS4 console in a few simple steps.

The PlayStation 4 is a powerful and popular gaming system that’s populated living rooms all across the world.

In order to enjoy all that the PS4 offers, however – including movie and music streaming, cloud-based gaming, and digital game downloads – you’ll need to sign into your PlayStation Network (PSN) account.

How to sign in to PlayStation Network on your PS4



1. Turn on your PS4. Once the login screen has loaded, select your account and press the X button.

2. From the homescreen, press Down on the D-pad.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Pressing down here will take you to the PlayStation Network sign-in screen.

3. Select the field labelled “Sign-In ID (Email Address)” and press X. Use your controller and the on-screen keyboard to type in the email address associated with your PSN account. Once you’ve finished, select “Done” on the on-screen keyboard and press X, or just press the R2 trigger.

4. Select the field labelled “Password,” press X, and type in your PSN account password. When you’ve finished, select “Done” and press X, or press R2.

5. After you’ve entered your sign-in ID and password, select the button labelled “Sign In” and press X.

If you entered your information correctly, you should have successfully signed in to your PSN account. If the sign-in attempt fails, double check that you entered the correct sign-in ID and password, and try again.

How to set up two-step verification on your PlayStation Network account



PSN has an additional optional security feature: two-step verification. This means that when you sign into your account, a code will be sent to your phone, which you’ll have to enter in along with your password. This helps ensure that only you can access your account.

1. From the menu screen, press Up on the D-pad, then navigate to “Settings” (represented by an icon resembling a toolbox) and press the X button.

2. Select “Account Management” and press X. On the next screen, select “Account Information” and press X.

3. Select “Security” and press X. On the next screen, select “2-Step Verification” and press X.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Two-step verification is considered ‘inactive’ when it’s not in use and ‘active’ when it’s enabled.

4. The next screen will have information about setting up two-step verification. If you want a more detailed explanation of the process, select the button labelled “Learn More” and press X. When you’re ready to set up two-step verification, select “Set Up Now” and press X.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider With two-step verification, you will receive a new code each time you try to sign in to your PSN account.

5. Make sure that the “Country/Region” dropdown menu accurately reflects your mobile phone’s location. In the field labelled “Mobile Number,” press X and type in your mobile phone number. When you are finished, select “Add” and press X.

6. Check your mobile phone’s text messages for a code from Sony Entertainment Network. On your PS4, enter the code into the corresponding field on your TV screen, then select “Activate” and press X.

If you don’t receive a code, double-check that you entered your mobile phone number correctly on your PS4. Once you’ve confirmed the phone number is correct, select “Resend Code” and press X.

How to sign out of PlayStation Network



1. From the menu screen, press Up on the D-pad, then navigate to “Settings” and press the X button.

2. Select “Account Management” and press X.

3. Select “Sign Out” and press X.

