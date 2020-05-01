How to sign a PDF on your Android phone or tablet, without having to print or scan

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider It’s easy to sign PDFs on an Android device.

To properly sign a PDF on your Android phone or tablet, you’ll need to download a PDF-signing app from the Google Play Store.

While there are many apps that will let you sign a PDF on your Android device, Adobe Reader remains the simplest to use, and is free to install.

In our digital world, it’s ironic that PDFs can so often force us back into the real world.

All too often, when you need to sign a PDF, you’re forced to physically print out the file, sign it with a pen, and scan it back onto your computer again. It’s a waste of time, paper, and ink.

Luckily, in recent years a whole host of PDF signing apps have hit the scene, which let you easily sign PDF documents right from your devices.

And if you own an Android phone or tablet, one of the best signing apps – Adobe Reader – is available for free.

Here’s how to use Adobe Reader to sign a PDF on your Android devices.

How to sign a PDF on your Android device





1. Download the Adobe Reader app from your device’s Google Play Store. The app is free, and won’t take up much space.

2. Once the app is downloaded, open it and go through the initial setup. When it’s ready, open your PDF in the app. You can do this most easily by going directly to the PDF file and selecting Adobe Reader as the program to open it.

3. Tap the pen icon at the bottom right of the app screen, then tap “Fill & Sign?”

4. Tap the fountain pen tip icon, then tap “Create Signature”

5. Sign with your finger in the “Sign Here” area, then tap “Done.”

Steven John/Business Insider Turn your phone horizontal to get a larger signing area.

6. Tap the fountain pen icon again, then tap the signature you just created.

7. Tap anywhere on the PDF to place the signature. Tap and hold your finger down on the signature, and then drag it to where you’d like it permanently set.

Now tap the check mark at the top-left corner and you’re done. The PDF can then be exported via email, text, and more.

