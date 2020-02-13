How to shuffle your Spotify playlists on desktop or mobile, and get a different experience each time you listen

r.classen/Shutterstock You can shuffle your Spotify playlists in any version of the app.

It’s easy to shuffle a Spotify playlist – just click or tap the shuffle icon at the bottom of your screen.

The process behind shuffling a Spotify playlist looks about the same whether you’re using the mobile or desktop app.

When you shuffle a Spotify playlist, all the music on that playlist will play in a random order, making for a different experience every time.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Shuffling a Spotify playlist is as easy as flipping a switch – and looks about the same whether you’re listening to music on your computer or phone.

Shuffling a playlist is a great way to listen to music, as it randomizes your song order, and creates a different listening experience each time.

It’s important to note, however, that if you don’t pay for a SpotifyPremium subscription, most playlists in the mobile app can only be played in shuffle mode.

Here’s how to turn on shuffle in both the desktop Spotify app for Mac and PC, and the mobile app for iPhone and Android.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to shuffle a Spotify playlist in the desktop app



1. Open the Spotify app on your Mac or PC.

2. Navigate to a playlist by searching for it or by selecting it from the list in the left sidebar.

3. Begin playing your playlist by clicking the large green “Play” button at the top of the screen, or by double-clicking a song title.

4. Click the shuffle icon at the bottom of the screen – it looks like two arrows crossing over each other. When shuffle mode is off, it should be white. When shuffle mode is on, it will turn green. You can click it again to turn shuffling off.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider The shuffle icon will turn green when it’s on.

How to shuffle a Spotify playlist on the mobile app



1. Open the Spotify app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Navigate to a playlist by searching for it or by selecting it from your library.

3. Begin playing your playlist by tapping the large green “Shuffle Play” button at the top of the screen, or by tapping a specific song.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider If you have the free version of Spotify, you can only listen to the mobile app in shuffle mode.

4. If you have Spotify Premium, tap the “Now Playing” bar at the bottom of your screen, which shows what song you’re currently listening to.

If you are using the mobile app on an iPad, tap on the album artwork on the left-hand side instead.

5. Tap the shuffle icon at the bottom of the screen, next to the rewind button – it looks like two arrows crossing over each other. It will be white when shuffle is off, and turn green when shuffle is on.

William Antonelli/Business Insider The shuffle icon is tiny, and tucked away in the bottom-left.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.