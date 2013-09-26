How To Show Your Employees You Care About Them

Retaining talent can be a major cost for businesses. A lot of time and money goes into interviewing, hiring, and training candidates.

So how do you keep staffers happy, so they don’t leave you for the first decent job offer they get?

“The key is caring about your employees,” Tim Gimbel, founder of LaSalle Network, says in an interview with Inc.com.

Gimbel says this is as simple as having their phone number saved, so you can text them on their birthdays or if something reminds you of them.

The bottom line is taking a personal interest in your employees will give them reason to believe they mean more to you than someone who’s simply making you or the business money.

Employees need to feel like you “care about them and their future growth and who they are as a person,” says Gimbel. “People love to work for people who care about them.”

