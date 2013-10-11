Whole Foods Worker Reveals What You Should And Shouldn't Buy There

Whole Foods has earned the nickname “whole paycheck” because of the hefty price tags on its organic food.

But a longtime employee of the chain said it doesn’t have to be that way.

The worker, who spent more than three years working at a Whole Foods in Chicago, first posted tips and tricks for surviving the grocery store on Reddit.

We reached out to the worker, who gave us permission to publish her tips but wished to remain anonymous.

Here are expert do’s and don’ts for shopping there.

Do:

Do buy things like oats, grains, and bulk at Whole Foods. “Oats — including steel-cut oats — are $US1.39 a pound at Whole Foods, the worker says. “Those steel-cut oats that come in a tin are like $US6 a pound.

Do buy raisins and other dry fruits in bulk. “Thompson raisins are $US2.99 a pound, which is cheaper than the $US3.99 I spend on raisins elsewhere,” the worker says.

Do buy cakes. “The quality is insanely better — Whole Foods cakes have actual buttercream, whereas other stores use something called ‘Bettercream’ that’s made of chemicals,” the worker advises. You can also buy slices of cake.

Do buy bread. “They’re $US2.99 a loaf and fresh-baked, and they can slice it for you,” the worker writes.

Do buy yogurt. “Greek yogurt is $US5.99 for the 365 brand, compared to $US7.99 for Fage anywhere else (I’ve seen it for $US6.99, but still),” the worker says.

Do buy soy or almond milk — but only in bulk. “The 2-packs of half gallons are about $US5.99,” the worker reveals. “The half gallons by themselves are $US3.39, which is the same price you’ll find them elsewhere.”

Do buy spices, which are affordable in the bulk section.

Don’t:

Don’t buy nuts. “There are nuts that are like $US17.99/lb. Nuts that are $US9.99 a pound at WF are $US5.99/lb at my local market, and sometimes cheaper at ALDI,” the worker advises.

Don’t buy produce. “Apples are like $US2.99/lb to other stores’ $US1.69, and to my memory it’s even cheaper at ALDI,” the worker writes.

Don’t buy chicken. “It’s $US6.99/lb compared to $US2.99/lb elsewhere. It’s crazy,” the worker writes.

Don’t buy dairy milk. “Whole Foods charges like $US5.99 for conventional milk while ALDI charges about $US2.39,” the worker says.

Don’t buy meat. The worker says that steak and ground beef are usually cheaper at other stores.

