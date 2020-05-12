How to use Shazam on Snapchat to identify and save any song playing nearby

Shutterstock You can use Shazam on Snapchat with just a tap.

You can “Shazam” on Snapchat to quickly identify nearly any song playing within earshot.

To use Shazam on Snapchat, simply press and hold your finger on the main camera screen.

Shazam will then identify the song playing near you, and give you the option to close Snapchat and open a music-playing app.

While Shazam exists as its own app to recognise music, you can also use the service within Snapchat as well.

If there’s a song playing nearby that you don’t know, you can use Snapchat’sShazam feature to quickly learn the title and artist. You’ll then have the option to view it in Apple Music or Spotify.

Once you begin scanning songs, you’ll be able to find a list of all the songs you’ve identified within your Snapchat settings.

Here’s how to Shazam a song on Snapchat, using the mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.

How to Shazam a song on Snapchat



1. Open Snapchat on your iPhone or Android, and stay on the camera screen.

2. Press and hold your finger on the camera screen while music plays in the background. Snapchat’s Shazam feature should be able to pick up the sound using your device’s microphone, and will show a moving cycle of music notes and icons as it listens.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider This icon will appear where you press your finger.

3. As soon as Shazam recognises the song, a pop-up will appear with the cover art, song title, and artist name. Tap the “Listen” option to open a music streaming app, or the “Song Info” option to view more details. You can also tap the three dots in the upper-right corner to share or send the song.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Once the song is identified, it will appear on screen.

4. On the information page, you can play a preview of the song, or scroll down to see the song’s lyrics. Swipe down to close the window.

5. You may also find the “Song Finder” option on your camera screen, among your filters. This Song Finder works the same way as using Shazam normally, and will give you the same results.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider The music symbol filter hides a Song Finder.

Once you’ve Shazamed a song, it will be added to a list of all the songs you’ve identified. To find that list:

How to see a list of songs you Shazam’d on Snapchat



1. Open Snapchat and tap your profile icon in the upper-left corner.

2. Tap the gear icon in the upper-right corner of your profile page to open your settings.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Open the Settings menu.

3. In the Settings menu, scroll down until you find “Shazam” on the list. Tap it.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Open the ‘Shazam’ menu.

4. This will open a list of all the songs you’ve Shazamed recently. Scroll through the list and tap on a song to view its details, or swipe the left to tap “Delete.” This will remove it from the list.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can delete songs off your Shazam list.

