How to share your screen on Zoom in 2 different ways on a computer or mobile device

Zoom You can share your screen on Zoom during a live call.

You can easily share your screen on Zoom during a group meeting using the desktop or mobile app.

You can share a screen before you have joined a call from the app homepage, or choose to begin sharing at any time during a live call.

The process looks slightly different on each app, and the desktop version offers more options for screen sharing – including options to annotate and use a whiteboard.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As more and more meetings become remote, it might be helpful to share your phone or computer screen with coworkers or students.

Whether it’s a marketing presentation or lecture slides, sharing a screen can be an easy way to show others your work. Additionally, you may wish to share your iPhone or Android phone screen if you don’t have access to a full computer screen at the time of the call.

On either device app, you can share your screen from the homepage – to join an ongoing call – or once you’re already on the call screen yourself. The process looks slightly different on desktop and mobile devices, and the desktop version definitely offers more – including options to annotate and use a whiteboard.

Here’s how to do both.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to share screen on Zoom from its homepage



1. If you haven’t started a call yet, you can begin sharing your screen from the Zoom app home screen. On your desktop, this option is found in the “Home” tab. On your phone or tablet, this is found at the top of the “Meet & Chat” tab. Click or tap to begin the process.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Find the Share Screen button.

2. On either device, a pop-up will open prompting you to enter the Sharing Key or Meeting ID. You will have to enter this information to join an ongoing video call. Click “Share Screen” on your desktop or “OK” on your phone or tablet when you’re ready.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Enter the Meeting ID.

3. Enter the meeting password. Click “Join” on your desktop or tap “OK” again on your mobile app.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Enter the password.

4. From here, the process to share screens is a bit different for the desktop and the mobile device version.

If you’re using a computer, simply choose what you’d like to share on the video call. On your desktop, you’ll have lots of options, such as your multiple screens, a whiteboard, your iPhone if you plug it in, and any apps you may have open on your computer. Select what you’d like to share and click the blue “Share” button in the bottom right hand corner. You have now joined the call and are sharing the screen you’ve selected.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Choose what you’d like to share.

On your mobile app, the process looks a bit different. After you enter the Meeting ID and password, you’ll be greeted with a screen that says “Not Sharing Screen Yet.”

After the next page loads, you’ll be prompted to start the broadcast. You can opt to turn the microphone off or on as well. Tap “Start Broadcast” once you’re ready.



Marissa Perino/Business Insider Start Broadcast.

A countdown will begin. Once the broadcast begins, a red band will appear at the top of your screen and a timer will start. You are now free to move about your phone. Whatever you do is now being live broadcasted to others on the call.



Marissa Perino/Business Insider Your phone screen being viewed by others on the call.

How to share screen once on Zoom if you’re already on a call



1. If you are already on a call, the process looks a bit different – and may even be easier. From your call screen, click the “Share Screen” button. Whether you do so on your phone or computer, this button is found at the bottom centre. Tap on your screen or move your cursor if this menu has disappeared. You can also use the SHIFT + COMMAND + S shortcut on your Mac or Alt + Shift +S on a PC.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Share your screen.

2. On your desktop, this will open a pop-up with options. Select what you’d like to share and click the blue “Share” button to proceed.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Choose what you’d like to share.

3. This will automatically broadcast the app or desktop view you chose to share. A small Zoom pop-up will be visible at the top of the screen reminding you that you are broadcasting. If you hover over this pop-up you can find more options.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can do a live broadcast.

4. If you’d like to share a different screen, click the green “New Share” option in the middle. This will reopen the menu, where you can switch apps or choose to use the whiteboard. In addition to the “New Share” option, you’ll find other helpful buttons.

Click the appropriate buttons to mute or unmute and start or stop your video.

Click “Participants” to view your participants. Find your meeting information below.

Click “Stop Share” or “Pause Share” to stop the broadcast.

Click “Annotate” to open a separate pop-up. Click the “X” to close this window, where you’ll find many tools. For example, you may find it helpful to draw arrows or circles to highlight important information on the screen.

Click “More” to open a drop-down menu where you can find a condensed version of Zoom call features, such as chatting with callers or invite more.

On the mobile version, you’ll have to complete a few extra steps. After you tap “Share Content,” a pop-up will appear. Tap “Screen.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap ‘Screen.’

You’ll then be prompted to choose how you’d like to screen-record. Instead of selecting “Photos,” choose to “Zoom Broadcast” instead. After you tap “Start Broadcast” a countdown will begin to let you know you are now recording. A red band will appear at the top of the screen with a timer. Tap “Stop Broadcast” to end the live stream.



Anything you do on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device will be displayed to other call participants. Tap the red banner or return to the Zoom app at any time to stop or make audio changes.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.