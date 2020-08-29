How to share your screen with other participants on a Webex video call using a computer or mobile device

Alistair Berg/Getty Images

You can easily share your screen in a Webex video meeting, no matter the device you’re connected on.

Tap the “Share” button at the bottom of the screen and choose the kind of screen information you want to share.

You can choose to stop sharing your screen, or, if another participant starts to share their screen, your sharing will automatically end.

When you take part in a Webex meeting, you can share your screen with the other attendees – anyone can “take control” of the meeting and share content. Of course, only one person can share at a time, so if you start sharing, Webex will disable the previous presenter automatically.

No matter how you are joined to a Webex meeting – from the Windows or Mac desktop app, a web page, or mobile app – the process to share is almost identical, though the controls vary somewhat once you are sharing.

How to share a screen on Webex



While a meeting is taking place, tap the “Share” button at the bottom of the screen. Most of the time, you should be able to see the “Share” symbol (a U with an upward arrow) to the right of the “Start Video” button. If you don’t see it, tap the three-dot menu to see more options and you will find it there.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Tap or click the ‘Share’ button to start the sharing process.

Choose the kind of content you want to share. The first option should be to share the screen. If that’s what you want, tap it. Otherwise, you can browse the other share options, such as a specific app or browser window, or even a whiteboard you can draw and write on. On the mobile app, you’ll also have the option to share photos from your camera roll.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Choose which kind of content you want to share.

The sharing experience varies depending upon what device or app you are using to share:

Windows or Mac desktop app: When you start sharing, you’ll find a menu at the top of the screen. You can click “Share” to change the kind of content you are sharing. Click “Pause” to freeze the view that other participants see, or “Stop Sharing” to disable the screen share.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider When you share from the desktop app, the Webex interface moves to the top of your desktop.

Browser: While you’re sharing, you can click the “Share” button to view or hide a pop-up that displays a preview image of your shared content. Click “Stop sharing” to end the sharing session.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can stop sharing from the browser using the ‘Share’ pop-up.

Mobile app: While you’re sharing your screen, you may leave the Webex app to show content from other apps. To stop sharing, tap the red time display at the top left of the screen and then tap “Stop.” You can then return to the Webex app and tap any blank part of the screen to return to the meeting.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Tap the red time display to stop sharing and return to the Webex app.

