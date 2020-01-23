How to share your screen on Skype on desktop or mobile, and show others what's on your display

Hollis Johnson It’s easy to share your screen on Skype from various devices.

You can share your screen on Skype in order to show people that you call what you’re seeing on your monitor.

If your internet connection is strong enough to support it, you’ll be able to stream a live feed of your screen, as well as your computer’s audio.

You can share your screen on most versions of Skype, whether you’re on your computer or mobile device.

You’re never too old for show-and-tell.

Skype’s screen sharing feature allows you to broadcast whatever is on your computer monitor to anyone you’re on a video call with. This can include videos, PowerPoint slideshows, or even just an internet browser.

However, it should be noted that sharing your screen takes a bit more internet bandwidth than regular Skype video chatting. You can see if you have the bandwidth to support screen sharing at this Skype support page.

If you meet the requirements, here’s how you activate screen sharing with Skype.

How to share your screen on Skype for PC and Mac



1. Open Skype and start a call with the person you want to share screens with.

2. Press the Share Screen button at the bottom right – it looks like two overlapping rectangles.

Ross James/Business Insider You’ll need to click the two overlapping rectangles.

3. Skype will ask you if you want to share your computer’s audio or not. This will share the sound that your computer is making, which is great if you’re playing a video, but may make it harder to talk over the call.

Ross James/Business Insider Skype will show you a preview of the shared screen first, so you can see how your screen will appear.

If you’re on a Mac, Skype will require you to grant it permission to record your screen. You should be prompted by a message to do this.

If it says that your Mac doesn’t have permission to use screen sharing, go to your Mac’s System Preferences menu, open the “Security & Privacy” menu, select “Screen Recording” in the left sidebar menu, and give permission to Skype.

William Antonelli/Business Insider You’ll find screen recording options in your ‘Security & Privacy’ menu.

4. Once your screen is being shared, a yellow border will appear around the edges of your screen to tell you that screen sharing has been successfully turned on. The person you’re talking to should now get a live stream of your feed. What people on the call see may lag a few seconds behind what you’re actually doing.

How to share your screen on Skype using Google Chrome



There’s a version of Skype that you can use in your browser. However, only the Google Chrome version of “Skype for Web” supports screen sharing.

1. Log into Skype online on Chrome and make a call.

2. Press the Share Screen button at the lower-right corner of the call.

Ross James/Business Insider The call screen in Skype for Web looks almost exactly the same as the application version.

3. Skype will ask you if you want to share a specific Chrome tab, a specific application, or if you’d like to record your entire screen. Select the option that’s best for you.

Ross James/Business Insider Sharing only a specific application window will record it even while it’s minimized, or on another monitor.

If you’re on a Mac and it tells you that Google Chrome doesn’t have permission to record the screen, go to the System Preferences app, open the “Security & Privacy” menu, select “Screen Recording” in the left sidebar menu, and give permission to Google Chrome.

How to share your screen on Skype on your mobile device



On Skype for Android, the screenshare button will be hidden.

1. Make a call in the Skype app for Android.

2. Tap the “…” button at the bottom-right of your call to find more options.

Ross James/Business Insider On mobile, the screen sharing option is hidden in a menu.

3. Tap the screenshare button will be the right-most option in this menu.

Ross James/Business Insider Select the rightmost option.

This feature is only available on Android 6.0 and above. If you’re using an older version, you won’t be able to use this feature.

iPhone and iPad



1. Make a call in the Skype app for iPhone or iPad.

2. Press the “…” button in the corner, and then “Screen Sharing.”

3. In the new window that appears, select “Skype,” and then select “Start Broadcasting.”

This feature is only available on phones running iOS 12 and above – this includes nearly all iPhones, unless you’ve been putting off updating since 2018. Skype suggests using an iPhone 6s, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 2019, iPod Touch 7th generation, or a newer device.

