How to share your screen on Google Hangouts, and make your next meeting more efficient

When you’re hosting a video chat, sometimes it’s useful or easier to simply let the other person see your screen, or a specific window you’re viewing, like a presentation.

Rather than having to explain something, which may be difficult to put into words, you can provide a visual that makes it easier to understand.

If you’re using Google Hangouts, there’s an easy fix that is built into the program itself.

Here’s how to use it:

How to share your screen on Google Hangouts

Once you’re in a Hangout, it’s relatively easy to share your screen, and the process should only take you a few seconds to complete:

1. Click the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen.

2. Select “Share Screen.”

3. Click on how you want to share your screen – you can either share the entire screen, which is the default option, or you can toggle over to the application window section of the pop-up to select individual windows to share with video participants.

4. Click “Share.”

