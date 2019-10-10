How to share your screen on Google Hangouts, and make your next meeting more efficient

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images You can easily share your screen on Google Hangouts in four steps.

You can easily share your screen on Google Hangouts to more effectively communicate information and, in some cases, even shorten the length of meetings.

Sharing your screen on Google Hangouts can also make giving presentations easier, even if everyone isn’t in the same room.

In Google Hangouts, you can choose to either show your entire screen or only show individual windows that you have open on your computer.

Here’s what you need to do to share your screen within Google Hangouts.

When you’re hosting a video chat, sometimes it’s useful or easier to simply let the other person see your screen, or a specific window you’re viewing, like a presentation.

Rather than having to explain something, which may be difficult to put into words, you can provide a visual that makes it easier to understand.

If you’re using Google Hangouts, there’s an easy fix that is built into the program itself.

Here’s how to use it:

How to share your screen on Google Hangouts

Once you’re in a Hangout, it’s relatively easy to share your screen, and the process should only take you a few seconds to complete:

1. Click the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider The process to share your screen on Google Hangouts will only take a few steps.

2. Select “Share Screen.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider When you share your screen on Google Hangouts you can either show your entire screen or certain windows.

3. Click on how you want to share your screen – you can either share the entire screen, which is the default option, or you can toggle over to the application window section of the pop-up to select individual windows to share with video participants.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You can either show your entire screen or an application window on Google Hangouts.

4. Click “Share.”

